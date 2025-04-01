The Leela Palace New Delhi Shines on World's 50 Best Discovery List

The Leela Palace New Delhi has been prominently featured on The World's 50 Best Discovery list, a prestigious recognition that honors top-tier hotels worldwide. The inclusion cements its standing as a luxurious epicenter in hospitality, following prior accolades received by in-house restaurants Megu and Le Cirque in 2024.

The World's 50 Best Discovery is renowned for selecting elite establishments as rated by experts globally, making The Leela Palace's addition both an honor and a confirmation of its dedication to providing unmatched luxury. Positioned in the heart of India's capital, the hotel is celebrated for its exquisite architecture, outstanding service, and award-winning culinary venues.

Notably, Megu stands among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants while featuring in The World's 50 Best Discovery for 2024. Its authentic Japanese culinary experience is a highlight, as is The Library Bar's blend of elegance and vibrant atmosphere. Le Cirque's distinction for French-Italian cuisine further elevates the guest experience. The recognitions symbolize The Leela's commitment to provide superior luxury and service, as echoed by Area Vice President, Anupam Dasgupta and General Manager, Preeti Makhija.

(With inputs from agencies.)