Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Self-Defence Camp a Resounding Success
The Delhi Police's Self-Defence Summer Camp for women and girls concluded with the participation of over 12,327 female students. Olympic boxer Mary Kom presided over the closing ceremony, reflecting the initiative's impact. The Special Police Unit has trained more than 5.59 lakh women and girls to date.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to empower women and foster a sense of confidence and legal awareness, the Delhi Police organized a highly successful Self-Defence Summer Camp. Concluding on Thursday, the camp witnessed participation from a staggering 12,327 female students.
The closing ceremony of the 20th edition of this initiative was graced by the presence of Olympic medallist boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom, further amplifying the event's significance.
A senior police officer highlighted that the Special Police Unit for Women and Children has been relentlessly working towards creating a safer environment for women. So far, over 5.59 lakh women and girls have been trained through this laudable initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
