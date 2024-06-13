Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Self-Defence Camp a Resounding Success

In a bid to empower women and foster a sense of confidence and legal awareness, the Delhi Police organized a highly successful Self-Defence Summer Camp. Concluding on Thursday, the camp witnessed participation from a staggering 12,327 female students.

The closing ceremony of the 20th edition of this initiative was graced by the presence of Olympic medallist boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom, further amplifying the event's significance.

A senior police officer highlighted that the Special Police Unit for Women and Children has been relentlessly working towards creating a safer environment for women. So far, over 5.59 lakh women and girls have been trained through this laudable initiative.

