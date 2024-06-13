Iran Expands Uranium-Enriching Centrifuges at Key Sites
Iran has accelerated the installation of uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site, with more work planned at Natanz. A U.N. nuclear watchdog report confirms that eight cascades of IR-6 centrifuges are being installed, with ongoing installation of additional cascades. The advancements signify a significant step in Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Iran has rapidly installed two more cascades, or clusters, of uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun work on more while also planning others at its underground plant at Natanz, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters said.
"On 9 and 10 June ... Iran informed the Agency that eight cascades each containing 174 IR-6 centrifuges would be installed over the next 3-4 weeks in Unit 1 of FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant)," the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to member states on Thursday said.
"On 11 June 2024, the Agency verified at FFEP that Iran had completed the installation of IR-6 centrifuges in two cascades in Unit 1. Installation of IR-6 centrifuges in four additional cascades was ongoing," the report said, referring to one of one of Iran's most advanced centrifuge models.
