G7 Pledges Continued Financial Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict

Plans by the G7 to provide additional financial support for Ukraine shows that wealthy industrial nations remain committed to the country more than two years after Russia's invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Group of Seven (G7) annual summit, Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to wait for international support for Ukraine to end had failed.

