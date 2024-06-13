G7 Pledges Continued Financial Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict
At the G7 annual summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed that the wealthy industrial nations would provide additional financial support for Ukraine. This move counters Russian President Vladimir Putin's expectation that international backing for Ukraine would wane more than two years after Russia's invasion.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST
Plans by the G7 to provide additional financial support for Ukraine shows that wealthy industrial nations remain committed to the country more than two years after Russia's invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at the Group of Seven (G7) annual summit, Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to wait for international support for Ukraine to end had failed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement