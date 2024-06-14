Swati Maliwal assault case: HC notice to Delhi Police on Bibhav's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case. His two bail petitions were dismissed by the trial court. The bench of Justice Amit Sharma on Friday fixed July 1, 2024 for a detailed hearing in the matter.

Bibhav through plea stated that the present is a classic case of abuse of criminal machinery and subterfuge investigation as the Petitioner/Accused and Complainant have both lodged complaints against each other but it is only the case of the complainant that is being investigated as the complainant is an influential person being the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and no investigation is being done on the part of complaint given by the petitioner regarding a breach by the complainant is demonstrated by the Breach report prepared at the date of the incident by the Officials deputed at the CM Camp Office. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court recently dismissed the second bail plea because of threats received by the victim Swati Maliwal and apprehension of influencing the witnesses by the accused.

While dismissing the bail application, the court observed, "In view of the fact that investigation is at initial stage and there is a fear in the mind of the victim regarding her security as well as security of her family members. There is also apprehension that the accused Bibhav Kumar would influence the witnesses, if at liberty. "So I do not find any merit in the bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar. Hence the present regular bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar is hereby dismissed," Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann ordered on June 7.

The victim--Swati Maliwal earlier alleged that her family and extended family members were being given continuous threats. She also stated that she is scared as there is a risk to her life as well as the life of her family members if the accused is granted. She strongly opposed the bail application. Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team, a day after Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court. (ANI)

