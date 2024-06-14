G7 Summit: Key Outcomes from Final Day Discussions

Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies held their second and final day of talks on Friday at their annual summit. Here are some of the key things that emerged from a draft of the statement to be released at the end of the meetings. RUSSIA

* The leaders agreed on an outline deal on Thursday to provide $50 billion of loans for Ukraine using interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022. * The summit's communique includes a pledge to continue applying significant pressure on Russian revenues from energy and other commodities, including by improving the efficacy of the oil price cap policy.

* The statement said the G7 would take additional sanctions on "those engaged in deceptive practices while transporting Russian oil" and raise the costs of Russia's war by building on the comprehensive package of sanctions and economic measures already in place. * Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan and the United States promised sanctions against entities that helped Russia circumvent sanctions on its oil by transporting it fraudulently.

CHINA * Leaders vowed to take action and "remedy ongoing harm" to address "unfair" business practices by China, according to the draft statement, and called on Beijing "to refrain from adopting export control measures, particularly on critical minerals".

* The G7 nations also pledged to take action against Chinese financial institutions that helped Russia obtain weaponry for its war against Ukraine. IRAN

* The Group of Seven leaders warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia. CLIMATE CHANGE

* G7 leaders will commit to accelerating their transition away from fossil fuels during this decade, and pledge "to phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s." AFRICA

Group of Seven leaders have pledged to step up efforts against global malnutrition, according to a draft statement on Friday that noted Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "aggravated" the world's food problems. ABORTION

* Group of Seven leaders made no direct reference to abortion in their final communique, with Italy refusing to bow to French pressure to include the word.

