Left Menu

SEBI Updates Procedure for Employee Share Sales via OFS

SEBI has revised the procedure for the Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares to employees via stock exchange mechanisms. Employees must now bid on T+1 day at the T day cut-off price. These changes come in response to stakeholder feedback and will be effective in 30 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:42 IST
SEBI Updates Procedure for Employee Share Sales via OFS
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the procedural guidelines for the Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares to employees through the stock exchange mechanism. This adjustment mandates that employees place their bids on T+1 day but at the cut-off price determined on the T day.

Based on extensive stakeholder feedback, the regulatory body has outlined this modification in a recent circular. Previously, the practice required employees to bid at the cut-off price of T+1 day. This regulatory change, set to take effect 30 days from the circular's issuance, aims to streamline the process and ensure better compliance.

Historically, SEBI allowed company promoters to offer shares to employees outside the stock exchange framework. However, in January, a shift was made to include employees under the OFS mechanism, promoting transparency and efficiency in share sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024