Assam: Special Task Force recovers 10 TB30 intelligent flight batteries, Rs 3.4 lakh in cash, arrests one person

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended one person and recovered 10 TB30 intelligent flight batteries suspected to be used in drones in the Sonapur area of Kamrup (Metro) district. It was suspected that a Manipur-based banned terrorist organisation was attempting to procure equipment, probably for sabotage activities.

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen (27) of Gamngai village under Sapormeina Police Station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), said that, acting on a tip-off, the STF team on Friday successfully intercepted a vehicle at Sonapur Toll Gate on NH 27.

"The intelligence suggested that a Manipur-based banned organisation was attempting to procure equipment potentially for sabotage activities. The operation began with reliable input about the unauthorised transportation of drones and related equipment. The vehicle was tracked by Sixmile and subsequently stopped. Upon inspection, the STF team apprehended one youth," he said. "He was travelling with two minors. The STF team recovered 10 TB30 Intelligent Flight Batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs 3,40,000, 4 pairs of shoes, and one mobile handset," Mahanta added.

The senior police officer further said that the confiscation of these items, particularly the drone batteries, underscores the clandestine efforts by certain banned terrorist organisations in Manipur to procure drones for illicit activities. "A case has been registered in this regard. The STF is conducting the necessary formalities and further investigations are underway," Mahanta added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)