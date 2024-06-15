Left Menu

"Inform us about open borewells," MoS Pansheriya urges people after toddler fell into 50 feet borewell

The rescue operation is still underway to save the child.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:35 IST
"Inform us about open borewells," MoS Pansheriya urges people after toddler fell into 50 feet borewell
Minister of State Praful Pansheriya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a toddler girl fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in Surgapara village of Amreli in Gujarat, Union Minister of State Praful Pansheriya requested that the people of the state inform the government about open borewells. The rescue operation is still underway to rescue the child.

Speaking with ANI, Pansheriya said, "I request everyone in Gujarat if you can't close the borewells, please inform us. If you can't do it, please drop us a message or send us a letter... I will work for humanity," the minister added. Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education Minister further said, "Four months back, a similar incident happened in Dwarka. At that time, I made an appeal to the teachers and we closed around 35-40 borewells. The Chief Minister has also issued a letter regarding the open borewells..."

The minister also said that he had asked the district collector to complete the operation quickly. "I have asked the collector to complete this operation as soon as possible, and whoever is at fault, strict action will be taken," Pansheriya said.

A similar incident also occured in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a five-year-old child, had fell into a 40-feet deep borewell in Kanwada village in Laxmangarh area. The child was rescued safely. Earlier on April 14, a six-year-old boy, fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The boy was taken out after a 45-hour-long rescue operation but the rescue teams couldn't save his life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

