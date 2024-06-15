Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two killed, 6 injured as truck collides with bus in Bharatpur

A road accident on Sevar Road has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left five others injured.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:45 IST
ASI Amar Chand from Sevar Police Station. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and at least six persons sustained injuries when a Rajasthan public transport bus and a speeding loaded truck collided in Bharatpur, police said on Saturday. The accident took place on Sevar road in Bharatpur and the diver of the bus and a motorcyclist who was hit in the mishap were killed.

The condition of some of the injured are critical and they are being treated at the ICU at the RBM Government Hospital in Bharatpur. The accident took place at the Mustard Research Centre intersection on Sevar-Bharatpur Road at around 8 am today, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Amarchand of Sevar police station said.

"The truck trolley which was travelling from Mathura bypass hit the bus coming from Bayana. A bike rider also got hit in the accident. Pratap (50), a resident of village Richoli in Bayana and Harbhan (35), a resident of Tikaria in Rudawal, died in the accident," the police official said. The ASI said the injured passengers were identified as Nirmala, Mahatavi, Sandeepa and Arun are residents of Bharatpur city, Uchhain. All the injured have been admitted to the RBM Government Hospital.

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as a railway employee, the police official said. Police further said that they are investigating the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

