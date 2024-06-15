Left Menu

"Heartbreaking": PM Modi expresses condolences for bereaved families in Rudraprayag accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his condolences and wished a swift recovery to those injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, injuring 13 people.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences for the bereaved families and wished for a swift recovery to those injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. Taking to his official X handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X: "The road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this."

He added, "Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims". Ten people were killed and 13 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami has ordered the Rudraprayag District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the accident. Earlier in the day, the CM also expressed condolences to the deceased in the accident.

"Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured", he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the accident through a post on 'X'.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

