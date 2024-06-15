"We didn't win seats as expected, and we regret it": Rajasthan minister Bhagirath Choudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fewer seat win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan to misinformation spread by the opposition. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Choudhary stated, "We didn't win seats as expected, and we regret it. The opposition spread lies, claiming that if PM Modi secures a third term, he will end the reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities and alter the Constitution."

Choudhary emphasised that these allegations were baseless, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to preserving reservations. "PM Modi has clearly stated that 'until my last breath, the reservation will not end.' Despite these truths, we were unable to effectively counter the opposition's narrative in time. There may be other reasons as well," he added. He further added that in the coming times, they will surely win all 25 seats in Rajasthan.

On his recent appointment as Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Choudhary expressed gratitude towards PM Modi, stating that the trust the PM has shown in him will never break. "I am grateful to PM Modi for showing trust in me. I was born into a simple farmer's family, so I understand the pain of a farmer. The Prime Minister has trusted me, and I will never let that trust be broken," Choudhary said.

Choudhary praised PM Modi's decade-long efforts to improve the lives of Indian farmers. "Prime Minister Modi dreams that the farmers of India become prosperous and that their homes are filled with happiness. The work he has done over the past 10 years for the farmers of this country is truly unparalleled,'' Choudhary said.

Earlier on Sunday, he was sworn in as a minister under the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The portfolios were announced on Monday in a press communique by the President's Secretariat a day after the swearing-in of the council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The portfolios were allocated on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagirath Choudhary, a Jat leader who retained Rajasthan's Ajmer seat with a handsome margin of 3,29,991 votes, was pitted against Congress's Ramchandra Choudhary. Currently, he is serving as the BJP's Kisan Morcha president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure. (ANI)

