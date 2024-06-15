Left Menu

BJP workers demand issuing and renewal of gun licences amid terrorist attacks in Kathua

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers demanded the issuing of new gun licences and the renewal of old gun licences following the terrorist activities taking place in Jammu province.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:00 IST
BJP workers demand issuing and renewal of gun licences amid terrorist attacks in Kathua
Representative Image (pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers demanded the issuing of new gun licences and the renewal of old gun licences following the terrorist activities taking place in Jammu province. Following the terrorist attacks, BJP Spokesperson Abhijeet Singh conducted a press conference in Kathua district on Saturday. He was accompanied by Ravinder Slathia, Incharge Media Cell, District President Gopal Mahajan, Gen Secretary Rajesh Mehta and Secretary Akshay Kumar.

While addressing the media, Abhijeet Singh widely criticized the recent teror attacks in Jammu province saying that the attacks were sponsored by Pakistan to disturb the peaceful Jammu province. He also pointed out the local sympathisers who are supporting terrorists and warned them to stop anti-national activities. Otherwise, they will be dealt with with iron hands, he said.

"Following the tension that prevails due to continuous terror attacks, the government needs to renew the old gun licence and also issue a fresh licence to applicants on simple conditions. So that local people may support fighting against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," added the BJP Spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

