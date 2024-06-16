Left Menu

Foreign Investors Surge Back with Rs 11,730 Crore Inflow

Foreign investors saw a significant net inflow of Rs 11,730 crore in the week ending June 14. This turnaround contrasts with the previous week's net outflow and is influenced by positive domestic and global market signals, lower US inflation, and the NDA's continued focus on policy reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:08 IST
In a remarkable reversal, foreign investors injected a net inflow of Rs 11,730 crore into Indian markets during the week ending June 14, illustrating renewed confidence fueled by encouraging domestic and global indicators.

This resurgence stands in stark contrast to the preceding week's net outflow of Rs 14,794 crore, a trend that had concerned many market analysts.

The positive shift can be attributed to stability signaled by the Indian VIX's sharp decline and the NDA government's commitment to policy reforms, alongside global cues like lower-than-expected US inflation favoring investor sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

