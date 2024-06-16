Surging Ahead: Mutual Funds Add 81 Lakh Investors in FY25

The mutual fund industry has witnessed robust growth, adding over 81 lakh investors' accounts in just the initial two months of FY25. This surge is attributed to consistent marketing efforts, celebrity endorsements, and the effective work of the distribution network.

The evolving perception of fixed deposits, which now lack competitive returns compared to mutual funds, has played a significant role. Moreover, rising income levels and better accessibility to financial markets have also contributed to this increase in new investors, stated Trivesh D, COO of Tradejini.

The outlook remains positive, bolstered by a strong stock market, solid risk management practices, ongoing investor education, and continuous marketing efforts. Experts believe that the industry will continue to grow as more investors seek alternative avenues for wealth creation to achieve long-term goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)