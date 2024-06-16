Delhi water crisis: AAP leader Atishi accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, supporters of vandalising Jal Board office

Accusing the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against the people of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri attacked the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur along with some goons as the ongoing water crisis in the national capital takes centre stage. The water crisis in Delhi has sparked widespread protests, vandalism, and intense political confrontations across the city. The Delhi Jal Board office was vandalized by some BJP workers in the Chhatarpur area on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Atishi said, "Delhi is currently facing severe heat. Even in this difficult time, the BJP has left no stone unturned, troubling the people of Delhi. The BJP is hatching a conspiracy against the people of Delhi. This conspiracy has three parts. The first part of this is to stop the water supply to Delhi from the BJP government of Haryana. Due to this not even a drop of water is left at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant." The AAP leader said that the pipelines through which water is sent from Delhi's water treatment plants were found to be broken, alleging that it was part of the BJP's conspiracy.

"Whatever water is produced by Delhi's water treatment plants, that much water is sent forward through pipelines. Now these pipelines are being damaged. How BJP leaders reach in front of broken pipelines. They click photos. Yesterday, the pipeline that supplies water to South Delhi from Sonia Vihar was found to be broken. Was this pipeline broken intentionally? This would not have happened on its own. This is also a part of the conspiracy," she said. Atishi said that the BJP workers, along with Bidhuri, threw pots and vandalized the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhattarpur.

"So you all saw that the person who attacked the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur was none other than the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who went inside the office with goons. You saw that all the people with him were wearing BJP sashes, BJP flags were visible in the background, and BJP workers, or should I say BJP goons, were throwing pots in the Delhi Jal Board office, breaking glasses, breaking the office," the AAP leader said. "We have complained about the attack to the Delhi Police. I've shared the video of the attack with the DCP of South Delhi Police. Now we will wait and see if the police file the complaint against Bidhuri or not," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)