"PM Modi works for upliftment of women and youth": CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

During an event in Beawar on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives aimed at the upliftment of women and youth. Sharma announced the establishment of a new centre dedicated to empowering women and providing them with training and skill development opportunities in the Beawar region.

"PM Modi is working for the upliftment of women and youth. Today I announce the opening of a centre to empower women and train them. It will also help in the skill development of women in the Beawar area," Sharma said. Addressing the gathering, Sharma highlighted the transformative changes India has witnessed since 2014.

"You all have witnessed the significant change in the country after 2014. After 2104, the way development plans and welfare schemes for the poor have been implemented in the country, the way the security of our nation's borders has been maintained, and the growing pride of India in the world, you must have witnessed all this. He emphasized the importance of collective effort for the nation's development and the upliftment of the underprivileged, including farmers and women.

"For the honour, development of the country, upliftment of poor, farmers and women we all have to work together and take benefits of the schemes. As a citizen of the country, we must ensure that the benefit of these schemes reaches every section of society," Sharma said. Sharma attended a mass marriage function at Ashapura Mata Dham, Beawar where he congratulated all the couples tying the knot.

Earlier on June 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Rajasthan Government on Wednesday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to review the current situations of 17 districts and three new divisions, formed during the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. The order was issued by the Revenue and Colonization Department of the state government late Wednesday night.

The sub-committee constituted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma consists of five members -- Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Suresh Rawat, and Hemant Meena. Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa was the convenor of the five-member sub-committee.

Earlier in August 2023, the Rajasthan cabinet led by then CM Ashok Gehlot had approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. Additionally, in October, the Congress government announced the formation of three new districts in the state, i.e., the formation of Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City, due to which the number of districts in the state rose to 53.

Former CM Gehlot had then said that the decision had been taken "in consonance with a high-level panel". "According to public demand and the recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City. Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts," Gehlot had said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Gehlot government had also said that the Rajasthan government would keep addressing delimitation issues "as per the panel's recommendation in the future too." BJP came to power in Rajasthan in December 2023 after winning the assembly elections, following which the government was formed with Bhajan Lal Sharma as the Chief Minister.

BJP had won 115 seats out of 199 in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Congress won 69 seats. (ANI)

