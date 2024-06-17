Left Menu

Spain Seeks Negotiations to Prevent Tariffs on Pork Exports to China

Spain has called for negotiations to prevent tariffs on its pork exports to China, following Beijing's announcement of an anti-dumping investigation into EU pork. Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas aims to find a resolution to avoid tariffs. The investigation focuses on fresh and processed pork products and may last over a year.

AI Generated Representative Image

Spain on Monday called for negotiations to avoid tariffs on its pork exports to China, after Beijing said it would open an anti-dumping probe into pork coming from the European Union.

China's investigation into imported EU pork and its by-products appears mainly targeted at Spain, the Netherlands, France and Denmark in response to curbs on its electric vehicle exports. "I hope and expect that there will be room for understanding, for negotiation, and to avoid the imposition of tariffs on agricultural and food products," Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told reporters in Madrid.

The investigation announced by China's commerce ministry on Monday will focus on pork intended for human consumption, such as fresh, cold and frozen whole cuts, as well as pig intestines, bladders and stomachs. The probe will begin on June 17. Planas said he did not expect immediate measures after China said the investigation could last more than a year.

Following the European Commission's announcement last week that it would impose anti-subsidy duties of imported Chinese cars from July, global food companies have been on high alert for retaliatory tariffs from China. Spain exported 560,488 tons of pork products worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to China in 2023, representing 20.3% of its total pork exports by volume and 13.7% by value, according to Interporc, Spain's pork producers' association.

Spain accounts for 21% of China's total pork imports, according to Interporc. ($1 = 0.9337 euros)

