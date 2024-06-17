Left Menu

IFC Pledges USD 105 Million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Project

The International Finance Corporation has committed USD 105 million through non-convertible debentures to Brookfield's 550 MW Bikaner Solar Power project. This funding aims to boost India's renewable energy capacity, supporting climate goals with competitive tariffs for commercial and industrial consumers, specifically using an innovative hybrid offtake structure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:40 IST
IFC Pledges USD 105 Million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Project
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private sector financing arm, has pledged USD 105 million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power project. The funds, allocated via long-term non-convertible debentures, intend to enhance India's renewable energy capacity and aid in achieving climate goals.

This 550 MW solar power initiative will supply cost-effective solar energy to commercial and industrial consumers across India through extensive power purchase agreements (PPAs). Brookfield's model, a first for IFC in Asia and the Pacific, combines long-term corporate PPAs and merchant market sales.

Additionally, the project aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring India's commitment to increasing non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 GW by 2030. With a robust portfolio of over 25 GW in renewable energy assets, Brookfield stands poised to leverage India's transitional energy landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024