Left Menu

U.S. Halts Avocado Imports From Mexico's Top State Amid Security Concerns

The United States has temporarily paused avocado imports from Michoacan, Mexico's leading avocado-producing state, following a security incident involving U.S. inspectors. Governor Alfredo Ramirez is in discussions with U.S. officials to resolve the issue. The duration of the suspension remains uncertain as talks continue.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 05:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 05:34 IST
U.S. Halts Avocado Imports From Mexico's Top State Amid Security Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image

(Recasts to change sourcing to government source, adds governor quote in paragraph 3) MEXICO CITY, June 17 (Reuters) -

The United States paused avocado imports from Mexico's top-producing Michoacan state due to a security incident involving U.S. inspectors, a state government source said on Monday, in a hit to a major farm commodity shipped to its northern neighbor. The source added the temporary suspension was triggered last Saturday following an incident at a protest in support of local police in the municipality of Paracho.

The Governor of Michoacan, Alfredo Ramirez, told reporters on Monday they were in contact with U.S. officials to give "guarantee" and "certainty" about exports from the state. Mexican newspaper El Universal reported the duration of the suspension has not been determined as talks between U.S. agriculture officials and local producers are ongoing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. embassy in Mexico City did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In 2022, U.S. officials

temporarily suspended avocado shipments from Michoacan, a state that has suffered longstanding problems with gang violence, also citing security problems faced by inspectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024