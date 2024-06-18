SEA Urges Government to Lift De-Oiled Rice Bran Export Ban

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has made a formal appeal urging the government to discontinue the ban on de-oiled rice bran exports after July 31. The ban was initially imposed in July last year due to surging fodder costs and extended to July 2024.

Domestic prices of de-oiled rice bran have plummeted due to an increased supply of distillers' dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a byproduct of the ethanol industry widely used as animal feed. This sharp decline calls for a reassessment of the export ban, according to SEA.

The industry warns that extending the prohibition any further will weaken India's position as a dependable exporter, mainly to markets like Vietnam and Thailand, and cut off an important revenue stream from foreign exchange. SEA highlights a significant drop in the export of oilmeals, down 31% year-on-year, further accentuating the need to lift the ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)