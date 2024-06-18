Left Menu

SEA Urges Government to Lift De-Oiled Rice Bran Export Ban

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has appealed to the Indian government to lift the ban on de-oiled rice bran exports beyond July 31. The ban, implemented last year due to high fodder prices, is no longer necessary as domestic prices have slumped due to increased supply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:36 IST
The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has made a formal appeal urging the government to discontinue the ban on de-oiled rice bran exports after July 31. The ban was initially imposed in July last year due to surging fodder costs and extended to July 2024.

Domestic prices of de-oiled rice bran have plummeted due to an increased supply of distillers' dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a byproduct of the ethanol industry widely used as animal feed. This sharp decline calls for a reassessment of the export ban, according to SEA.

The industry warns that extending the prohibition any further will weaken India's position as a dependable exporter, mainly to markets like Vietnam and Thailand, and cut off an important revenue stream from foreign exchange. SEA highlights a significant drop in the export of oilmeals, down 31% year-on-year, further accentuating the need to lift the ban.

