RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Speaks on Monetary Policy, Inflation, and Economic Growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted on Tuesday that it is 'too premature' to revise the monetary policy stance, cautioning against an 'adventurism' approach towards interest rates.

During the ET Now Leadership Dialogues, Das highlighted the RBI's vigilant monitoring of high trading volumes in the futures and options market, with regulatory actions deferred to Sebi.

He revealed that the current account deficit for Q4 might fall below 1.2%, reflecting the moderated 1.2% figure for the first three quarters of FY 2023-24, down from 2.6% the previous year.

