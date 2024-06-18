RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Speaks on Monetary Policy, Inflation, and Economic Growth
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized that it's too early to alter the monetary policy stance and criticized adventurous approaches to interest rates. He also indicated RBI's commitment to building reserves and a cautious watch on inflation. Growth projections remain conservative, with potential for outperformance.
- Country:
- India
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted on Tuesday that it is 'too premature' to revise the monetary policy stance, cautioning against an 'adventurism' approach towards interest rates.
During the ET Now Leadership Dialogues, Das highlighted the RBI's vigilant monitoring of high trading volumes in the futures and options market, with regulatory actions deferred to Sebi.
He revealed that the current account deficit for Q4 might fall below 1.2%, reflecting the moderated 1.2% figure for the first three quarters of FY 2023-24, down from 2.6% the previous year.
