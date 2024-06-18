Left Menu

Odisha to Boost Farmers' Welfare with Timely PM Kisan Funds

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Chanran Majhi announced the inclusion of all eligible farmers in the state under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme within 15 days. This promise came during his first public appearance since taking office. He emphasized the BJP administration's farmer-friendly policies and swift action against the issues farmers faced under the previous BJD regime.

PTI | Bargarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:44 IST
Odisha to Boost Farmers' Welfare with Timely PM Kisan Funds
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at agrarian upliftment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Chanran Majhi pledged to include all eligible farmers in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme within 15 days. The announcement transpired during his inaugural public address, following his swearing-in on June 12.

Majhi highlighted that 31.62 lakh farmers in Odisha have already received Rs 632.48 crore from the scheme, with a substantial portion being from Bargarh district. Introducing a marked shift from the BJD's tenure, Majhi assured attendees of the administration's dedication to farmer welfare.

Under the scheme, launched in December 2018, farmer families receive annual income support of Rs 6,000 distributed in three equal installments. Majhi pointed out the significant increment in beneficiaries, volunteering ongoing and future support to over 40,000 more farmers. He reaffirmed the BJP's election promise of providing Rs 3,100 per quintal MSP for paddy and emphasized a transparent, accessible government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024