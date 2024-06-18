Odisha to Boost Farmers' Welfare with Timely PM Kisan Funds

In a significant move aimed at agrarian upliftment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Chanran Majhi pledged to include all eligible farmers in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme within 15 days. The announcement transpired during his inaugural public address, following his swearing-in on June 12.

Majhi highlighted that 31.62 lakh farmers in Odisha have already received Rs 632.48 crore from the scheme, with a substantial portion being from Bargarh district. Introducing a marked shift from the BJD's tenure, Majhi assured attendees of the administration's dedication to farmer welfare.

Under the scheme, launched in December 2018, farmer families receive annual income support of Rs 6,000 distributed in three equal installments. Majhi pointed out the significant increment in beneficiaries, volunteering ongoing and future support to over 40,000 more farmers. He reaffirmed the BJP's election promise of providing Rs 3,100 per quintal MSP for paddy and emphasized a transparent, accessible government.

