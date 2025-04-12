Indian-Origin Councilman Charged in USD 3 Million Illegal Gambling Scheme

An Indian-origin councilman, Anand Shah, is facing serious charges in the US for his alleged role in an illegal gambling scheme that netted over USD 3 million. Shah, a council member from Prospect Park, New Jersey, was arrested alongside 39 others in connection with the operation.

The charges include racketeering, money laundering, and gambling offenses, linked to illegal poker games and an online sportsbook allegedly managed by Shah with ties to the Lucchese crime family. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin highlighted these allegations during a recent statement.

Authorities conducted a two-year investigation involving multiple raids at poker clubs and other locations across North Jersey. The investigation uncovered extensive illegal gambling activities, which were cleverly concealed behind legitimate businesses and sophisticated online operations. Law enforcement officials emphasize the severe threat such criminal enterprises pose to community safety and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)