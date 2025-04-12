Left Menu

Indian-Origin Councilman Charged in USD 3 Million Illegal Gambling Scheme

An Indian-origin councilman and others face charges in the US for their involvement in a gambling scheme linked to the Lucchese crime family. The operation allegedly involved illegal poker games and an online sportsbook, yielding more than USD 3 million in proceeds through racketeering and money laundering.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian-origin councilman, Anand Shah, is facing serious charges in the US for his alleged role in an illegal gambling scheme that netted over USD 3 million. Shah, a council member from Prospect Park, New Jersey, was arrested alongside 39 others in connection with the operation.

The charges include racketeering, money laundering, and gambling offenses, linked to illegal poker games and an online sportsbook allegedly managed by Shah with ties to the Lucchese crime family. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin highlighted these allegations during a recent statement.

Authorities conducted a two-year investigation involving multiple raids at poker clubs and other locations across North Jersey. The investigation uncovered extensive illegal gambling activities, which were cleverly concealed behind legitimate businesses and sophisticated online operations. Law enforcement officials emphasize the severe threat such criminal enterprises pose to community safety and integrity.

