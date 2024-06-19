Left Menu

Top Financial Headlines: Major Takeovers and Legal Settlements

The Financial Times reports on significant events including Hargreaves Lansdown's 5.4-billion-pound private equity takeover, Serco's settlement of a shareholder lawsuit, Shell's acquisition of Pavilion Energy, and HSBC violating money laundering rules. These developments highlight impactful moves in the financial and corporate sectors.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Hargreaves Lansdown backs 5.4-billion-pound private equity takeover - Serco settles landmark shareholder lawsuit

- Shell beats Saudi Aramco to Temasek's LNG business - Swiss regulator finds HSBC violated money laundering rules

Overview - The board of Hargreaves Lansdown said it was willing to "recommend unanimously" a takeover offer from private equity firms that would value the UK's largest investment site at 5.4 billion pounds ($6.86 billion).

- Serco has reached a settlement with institutional investors who sued the UK-listed outsourcing company over an overcharging scandal that led its share price to plummet. - Shell has agreed to buy liquefied natural gas trader Pavilion Energy from Singaporean investment fund Temasek, seeing off competition from Saudi Aramco as it seeks to strengthen its grip on the market.

- Switzerland's financial regulator has banned HSBC's Swiss private bank from taking on prominent public figures as clients after finding the lender violated anti-money laundering regulations. ($1 = 0.7871 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

