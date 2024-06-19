Left Menu

New postal law, Post Office Act 2023, comes into effect

The central government has issued a notification giving effect to the provisions of the new postal law, the Post Office Act, 2023, from June 18. According to a Ministry of Communications release, "The Post Office Act, 2023," vide notification dated June 17, 2024, comes into force with effect from June 18, 2024, and repeals the Indian Post Office Act, 1898."

"The Post Office Bill, 2023" was introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023, and passed in Rajya Sabha on December 4, 2023. The bill was then considered and passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12 and 18, 2023. The Act received the assent of the President of India on December 24, 2023, and was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 1, dated December 24, 2023, by the Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative Department) for general information.

The Act aims to create a simple legislative framework, for the delivery of citizen-centric services and the benefits of government schemes up to the last mile, enhancing ease of living. The exclusive privilege of collecting, processing, and delivering of letters granted to the Post Office previously, has been discontinued. In order to promote "maximum governance and minimum government," no penal provisions have been prescribed in the Post Office Act, 2023, which comes into force today.

The newly enacted postal law provides a framework for prescribing standards for the addressing of items, address identifiers, and usage of postcodes. No penal provisions have been prescribed in the Act.

