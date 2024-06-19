Historic Summit: Putin Meets Kim in Pyongyang
The official part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to North Korea kicked off in Pyongyang, where he engaged in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The discussions aim to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The official part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to North Korea for talks with leader Kim Jong Un started in Pyongyang, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.
