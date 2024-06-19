Monsoon expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30, says IMD

As the national capital and its surrounding regions continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. IMD added that dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity are expected on Wednesday in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days and a red alert for Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for severe heatwave conditions. IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar yesterday, but today conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days, there is a red alert for Uttar Pradesh as well today. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi," IMD scientist Kumar told ANI.

The IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue across many parts of northern India. "Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh on the 18th & 19th; in some parts on the 20th over Punjab," it said.

As per the IMD, East India will witness a decrease in the temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. "Hot & Humid weather is very likely over Odisha during 18th-20th; Gangetic West Bengal on the 18th and Bihar on the 20th June 2024," IMD added.

The extreme heatwave continues to push Delhi's power demand. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre data, at 3:22 PM on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,647 MW. It is the highest ever in the history of the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)