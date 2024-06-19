Left Menu

Record High Coal Stocks at Thermal Power Plants Amid Rising Demand

Thermal power plants (TPPs) reported coal stocks exceeding 45 million tonnes on June 16, 2024, a 32% increase compared to last year. The Ministry of Coal attributes this to improved production, logistics, and inter-agency cooperation. Coal India Ltd. and other mines also showcased significant growth in production and dispatch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:59 IST
Record High Coal Stocks at Thermal Power Plants Amid Rising Demand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thermal power plants (TPPs) reported over 45 million tonnes of coal stocks on June 16, 2024, marking a 32% rise over the same day last year, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The Ministry of Coal announced its ongoing efforts to maintain a steady coal supply to TPPs.

Enhanced production, better logistics management, and efficient inter-agency coordination have led to a record coal stock at TPPs, the Ministry's statement revealed.

"Despite extremely high demand for power, coal stocks at thermal power plants remain robust, exceeding 45 MT as of June 16, 2024, an increase of 31.71% compared to the same period last year, which stood at 34.25 MT," the statement read.

Cumulative coal production reached 207.48 MT by June 16, reflecting a 9.27% growth compared to the same time last year.

Production from captive and commercial mines soared to 33 MT, a 27% increase.

Coal dispatches hit 220.31 MT, gaining 7.65% year-on-year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) saw a 7.28% growth in production at 160.25 MT during the period, with dispatches growing by 4% to 166.58 MT.

Dispatch from captive and commercial mines surged 30% to 39.45 MT, while dispatches to the power sector rose by 5.71% to 180.35 MT.

The country's overall coal stock, including mines, transit, and power plants, is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient supply to the power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024