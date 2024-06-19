Record High Coal Stocks at Thermal Power Plants Amid Rising Demand

Thermal power plants (TPPs) reported over 45 million tonnes of coal stocks on June 16, 2024, marking a 32% rise over the same day last year, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The Ministry of Coal announced its ongoing efforts to maintain a steady coal supply to TPPs.

Enhanced production, better logistics management, and efficient inter-agency coordination have led to a record coal stock at TPPs, the Ministry's statement revealed.

"Despite extremely high demand for power, coal stocks at thermal power plants remain robust, exceeding 45 MT as of June 16, 2024, an increase of 31.71% compared to the same period last year, which stood at 34.25 MT," the statement read.

Cumulative coal production reached 207.48 MT by June 16, reflecting a 9.27% growth compared to the same time last year.

Production from captive and commercial mines soared to 33 MT, a 27% increase.

Coal dispatches hit 220.31 MT, gaining 7.65% year-on-year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) saw a 7.28% growth in production at 160.25 MT during the period, with dispatches growing by 4% to 166.58 MT.

Dispatch from captive and commercial mines surged 30% to 39.45 MT, while dispatches to the power sector rose by 5.71% to 180.35 MT.

The country's overall coal stock, including mines, transit, and power plants, is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient supply to the power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)