Stonehenge Defaced by Environmental Activists
Environmental protesters sprayed orange powder paint on Britain's Stonehenge, as shown in footage on X. The paint covered some of the stones of this iconic prehistoric megalithic structure.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:39 IST
Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage on X showing an orange powder paint covering some of the stones of the country's famous prehistoric megalithic structure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Leads in Gurdaspur Amid Tight Security
Parimal Suklabaidya Leads in Silchar by 9,000 Votes
Biden to not attend Ukraine peace summit, says White House
"Our confidence high for seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat..." AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar trails in Balurghat, TMC's Biplab Mitra leading