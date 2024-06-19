Left Menu

Stonehenge Defaced by Environmental Activists

Environmental protesters sprayed orange powder paint on Britain's Stonehenge, as shown in footage on X. The paint covered some of the stones of this iconic prehistoric megalithic structure.

Stonehenge Defaced by Environmental Activists
