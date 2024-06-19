Left Menu

RBI's Inflation Target: Challenges Amid Food Price Pressures

The RBI's June 2024 Bulletin notes that aligning inflation with the 4% target is challenged by persistent food price pressures. While global growth shows resilience, India's GDP growth remains stable. The RBI maintains a 6.50% repo rate, emphasizing the importance of managing food price volatility to achieve inflation goals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:17 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to face challenges in aligning inflation with its 4% target, according to its June 2024 Bulletin. Persistent food price pressures remain a significant hurdle.

The article, penned by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra and his team, highlights that while global growth showed resilience in early 2024, volatile food prices are affecting disinflation efforts in India.

Despite stable GDP growth and positive agricultural prospects, the RBI maintains a cautious stance, keeping the policy repo rate at 6.50% to balance inflation control and economic growth. The RBI projects inflation to ease from 5.4% to 4.5% by 2024-25, with risks from climate events and crude price volatility.

