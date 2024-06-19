Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Secures Major BESS Project from GUVNL, Expands Order Book

Gensol Engineering has secured an additional 250 MW/500 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), boosting its order book to Rs 3,100 crore. The project is expected to generate Rs 2,685 crore over a 12-year tenure and enhance grid resilience in Gujarat.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded an additional 250 MW/500 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). This significant addition brings the company's total BESS order book to Rs 3,100 crore in this segment.

Earlier, GUVNL had granted Gensol a similar BESS project, and this latest greenshoe option extends the capacity to 500 MW/1000 MWh. Over the 12-year tenure of the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), the project is set to generate a total revenue of Rs 2,685 crore.

Once operational at two Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) substations, the project will deliver 500 MW/1000 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles per day. This will enable Gensol to supply electricity on an ''On-Demand'' basis to Gujarat's Discoms, extending renewable energy availability beyond solar hours and bolstering grid resilience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

