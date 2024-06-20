Two Chhattisgarh security personnel killed after vehicle overturns in Balrampur

Two security personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed while one sustained injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in, overturned in the Balrampur district of the State. The civilian driver of the pick-up vehicle also sustained injuries in the incident that took place late on Wednesday night.

Visuals from the spot showed the pick-up vehicle lying in an upside-down position. Both injured personnel are undergoing treatment, said officials.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

