Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Fuel Depots

Ukrainian drone attacks conducted by the SBU security agency caused fires at fuel depots in the Russian regions of Tambov and Adygeyea early on Thursday, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.

Russian officials said earlier that fires had broken out at two fuel depots after suspected drone attacks.

The Ukrainian source said the depots supplied the Russian military and that the strikes aimed to reduce their resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)