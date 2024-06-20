Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Fuel Depots
Ukrainian drone attacks, directed by the SBU security agency, ignited fuel depots in Russia's Tambov and Adygeyea regions. The strikes, confirmed by a Kyiv intelligence source, target resources supplied to the Russian military, aiming to reduce their operational capacities.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian drone attacks conducted by the SBU security agency caused fires at fuel depots in the Russian regions of Tambov and Adygeyea early on Thursday, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.
Russian officials said earlier that fires had broken out at two fuel depots after suspected drone attacks.
The Ukrainian source said the depots supplied the Russian military and that the strikes aimed to reduce their resources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hamas' Awaited Response on Israel Ceasefire Proposal
Awaited Response: Hamas's Stance on Israel's Ceasefire Proposal
Lebanese army says soldiers shoot gunman who opened fire at the US embassy compound near Beirut, reports AP.
Fire broke out in Lajpat Nagar-based hospital
Fire Erupts at Eye Hospital in Southeast Delhi