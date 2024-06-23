Himachal Sets Ambitious Targets for Kharif Crop Production

The Himachal Pradesh agriculture department has set a highly ambitious target for Kharif crop production this season, with the goal of achieving about 9.70 lakh metric tonnes.

According to an official spokesperson, the department plans to sow maize, paddy, ragi, pulses, and other food grains across 368 lakh hectares of cultivable land. Maize, in particular, has a substantial target of 272 lakh hectares.

However, insufficient rain until mid-June has slowed sowing processes. The agriculture department remains optimistic that with timely and adequate rains, these ambitious production targets can be met, ensuring a bountiful Kharif season.

