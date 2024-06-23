Left Menu

Himachal Sets Ambitious Targets for Kharif Crop Production

The Himachal Pradesh agriculture department aims to produce 9.70 lakh metric tonnes of Kharif crops. Targets for maize, paddy, pulses, and vegetables have been set across extensive cultivable land. Timely rains are crucial to meeting these goals, with a focus on significant yields in maize and paddy.

PTI | Hamirpur/Una(Hp) | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:00 IST

AI Generated Representative Image

The Himachal Pradesh agriculture department has set a highly ambitious target for Kharif crop production this season, with the goal of achieving about 9.70 lakh metric tonnes.

According to an official spokesperson, the department plans to sow maize, paddy, ragi, pulses, and other food grains across 368 lakh hectares of cultivable land. Maize, in particular, has a substantial target of 272 lakh hectares.

However, insufficient rain until mid-June has slowed sowing processes. The agriculture department remains optimistic that with timely and adequate rains, these ambitious production targets can be met, ensuring a bountiful Kharif season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

