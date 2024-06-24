India Launches First Underground Coal Gasification Pilot Project

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, has launched a groundbreaking pilot project for underground coal gasification (UCG) in Jharkhand. The initiative, announced on Monday, aims to convert in-ground coal into a range of valuable gases.

According to a statement from the coal ministry, the pilot project is being implemented at the Kasta coal block in Jamtara district, under the strategic guidance of the Ministry of Coal. The goal is to revolutionize the coal industry by using UCG to produce gases such as methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. These gases have diverse applications, including power generation, synthetic natural gas, and chemical feedstock for various industries.

The project, managed by Eastern Coalfields Ltd in partnership with CMPDI Ranchi and Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc from Canada, will span two years and be executed in two phases. The first phase will involve a technical feasibility study, while the second phase will focus on coal gasification at a pilot scale. The successful completion of this project is anticipated to open new avenues for India's energy sector.

