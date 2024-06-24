Left Menu

India Launches First Underground Coal Gasification Pilot Project

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, has commenced its first pilot project for underground coal gasification in Jharkhand. This innovative project aims to convert in-situ coal into valuable gases for various industrial uses, signifying a major step in the country's coal mining diversification efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:44 IST
India Launches First Underground Coal Gasification Pilot Project
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, has launched a groundbreaking pilot project for underground coal gasification (UCG) in Jharkhand. The initiative, announced on Monday, aims to convert in-ground coal into a range of valuable gases.

According to a statement from the coal ministry, the pilot project is being implemented at the Kasta coal block in Jamtara district, under the strategic guidance of the Ministry of Coal. The goal is to revolutionize the coal industry by using UCG to produce gases such as methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. These gases have diverse applications, including power generation, synthetic natural gas, and chemical feedstock for various industries.

The project, managed by Eastern Coalfields Ltd in partnership with CMPDI Ranchi and Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc from Canada, will span two years and be executed in two phases. The first phase will involve a technical feasibility study, while the second phase will focus on coal gasification at a pilot scale. The successful completion of this project is anticipated to open new avenues for India's energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024