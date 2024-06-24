Left Menu

Quant Mutual Fund Under SEBI Investigation for Alleged Front-Running

Quant Mutual Fund is under investigation by SEBI for alleged front-running activities. The fund house has committed to full cooperation with the regulator. SEBI conducted search and seizure operations at the fund's offices, and Quant Mutual Fund assured investors of its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

Quant Mutual Fund has confirmed that it is currently under investigation by market regulator SEBI for alleged front-running activities. The fund house has pledged full cooperation with the inquiry.

This acknowledgment follows recent media reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is probing Quant Mutual Fund. Reports suggest that SEBI has already conducted search and seizure operations at Quant Mutual Fund's offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Front-running is an illegal stock trading practice where an entity trades on advance information before it is made available to clients. Responding to investor concerns, Quant Mutual Fund affirmed its status as a regulated entity dedicated to providing transparency and regulatory adherence. The fund also highlighted its success, managing over 80 lakh folios and assets worth more than Rs 93,000 crore.

''Our primary objective remains delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors,'' the fund house stated. It also reassured stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to maintaining transparency and meeting regulatory standards.

