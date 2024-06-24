Left Menu

Waaree Energies Wins Major Solar Module Supply Contract for 412 MWp Project

Waaree Energies has secured a contract to supply bi-facial solar modules for a 412 MWp project in Rajasthan, set for commissioning by March 2025. The modules will range between 540-545 Wp in capacity. The company is recognized as one of India's leading solar PV module manufacturers.

In a significant development in India's renewable energy sector, Waaree Energies announced on Monday that it has secured a contract to supply solar modules for a 412 MWp project in Rajasthan. The contract involves the delivery of bi-facial solar modules, which can absorb sunlight from both sides, with capacities ranging from 540-545 Wp each.

This large-scale project is expected to be completed by March 2025. Waaree Energies has a reputation as one of India's top solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers, further cementing its position in the industry with this new agreement.

The solar module supply contract is for Acciona Energy's subsidiary Juna Renewable's project, although additional details about the order were not disclosed by the company.

