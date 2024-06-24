Empowering Tomorrow: Celebrating Women's Leadership at the ET NOW Conclave 2024

The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 served as a pivotal moment in celebrating gender equality and women's empowerment in the professional world. Hosted by the Times Group at Mumbai's Sahara Star on March 21, 2024, the event was a convergence of visionaries and thought leaders from various industries.

Keynote addresses set an inspiring tone for the day, leading to thought-provoking discussions and panels focused on women's leadership and organizational excellence. A highlight was Dr. Seema Rao's address debunking the 'Superwoman Myth' and emphasizing self-care.

Panel discussions covered topics including post-motherhood workforce re-entry and systemic barriers to women's advancement. The conclave concluded with the unveiling of a Coffee Table Book celebrating organizations committed to gender parity.

