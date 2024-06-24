Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Celebrating Women's Leadership at the ET NOW Conclave 2024

The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 celebrated the strides made in gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace. The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies, focusing on women's leadership, organizational excellence, and the evolving role of women in various industries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:23 IST
Empowering Tomorrow: Celebrating Women's Leadership at the ET NOW Conclave 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 served as a pivotal moment in celebrating gender equality and women's empowerment in the professional world. Hosted by the Times Group at Mumbai's Sahara Star on March 21, 2024, the event was a convergence of visionaries and thought leaders from various industries.

Keynote addresses set an inspiring tone for the day, leading to thought-provoking discussions and panels focused on women's leadership and organizational excellence. A highlight was Dr. Seema Rao's address debunking the 'Superwoman Myth' and emphasizing self-care.

Panel discussions covered topics including post-motherhood workforce re-entry and systemic barriers to women's advancement. The conclave concluded with the unveiling of a Coffee Table Book celebrating organizations committed to gender parity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024