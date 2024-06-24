Empowering Tomorrow: Celebrating Women's Leadership at the ET NOW Conclave 2024
The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 celebrated the strides made in gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace. The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies, focusing on women's leadership, organizational excellence, and the evolving role of women in various industries.
The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 served as a pivotal moment in celebrating gender equality and women's empowerment in the professional world. Hosted by the Times Group at Mumbai's Sahara Star on March 21, 2024, the event was a convergence of visionaries and thought leaders from various industries.
Keynote addresses set an inspiring tone for the day, leading to thought-provoking discussions and panels focused on women's leadership and organizational excellence. A highlight was Dr. Seema Rao's address debunking the 'Superwoman Myth' and emphasizing self-care.
Panel discussions covered topics including post-motherhood workforce re-entry and systemic barriers to women's advancement. The conclave concluded with the unveiling of a Coffee Table Book celebrating organizations committed to gender parity.
