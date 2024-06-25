Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 111 persons undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Govt Medical College hospital

As the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 58 on Monday, 111 persons are undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, hospital authorities stated. At Puducherry 11 persons, in Salem district 30 persons, and in Villupuram district 4 persons are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals.

In Royapetta Hospital Chennai one person is undergoing treatment. A total of 157 people were admitted at 5 government hospitals in the state. Out of the 58 people who lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor, 32 people passed away at Kallakurichi Medical Hospital, 19 persons died at Salem Medical College, 4 people passed away at Villupuram Medical College, and 3 people lost their lives at JIPMER, Pondicherry.

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar hit out at DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy in the Kallakurichi district that claimed 58 lives. The AIADMK leader alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case which was the reason the state government did not transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Why is the case not being transferred to CBI? They are scared that if the CBI investigates, many top leaders of the ruling government will be caught. They formed a one-man commission. What is the use of that? That is just for the sake of it. Such a commission will dilute the real issue," Jayakumar said. He further alleged that the DMK government failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"Illicit liquor and drugs are very open in the state. This raises the question of whether the CM, who holds the Home Department, is there or not. The CM said that he wouldn't allow such tragedies when a similar tragedy happened last year in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. But what happened now?" he asked. He said that there is no proper medicine to treat patients who are affected by illicit liquor consumption.

"If we had enough medicines, many lives could have been saved. This was raised by our leader Palaniswami and then the State Medical Department urgently procured medicines," he claimed. AIADMK held a protest in Chennai over the issue and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ANI)

