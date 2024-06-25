Left Menu

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 111 persons undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Govt Medical College hospital

As the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 58 on Monday, 111 persons are undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, hospital authorities stated.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:43 IST
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 111 persons undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Govt Medical College hospital
Visual from Kallakurichi Medical College (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 58 on Monday, 111 persons are undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, hospital authorities stated. At Puducherry 11 persons, in Salem district 30 persons, and in Villupuram district 4 persons are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals.

In Royapetta Hospital Chennai one person is undergoing treatment. A total of 157 people were admitted at 5 government hospitals in the state. Out of the 58 people who lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor, 32 people passed away at Kallakurichi Medical Hospital, 19 persons died at Salem Medical College, 4 people passed away at Villupuram Medical College, and 3 people lost their lives at JIPMER, Pondicherry.

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar hit out at DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy in the Kallakurichi district that claimed 58 lives. The AIADMK leader alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case which was the reason the state government did not transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Why is the case not being transferred to CBI? They are scared that if the CBI investigates, many top leaders of the ruling government will be caught. They formed a one-man commission. What is the use of that? That is just for the sake of it. Such a commission will dilute the real issue," Jayakumar said. He further alleged that the DMK government failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"Illicit liquor and drugs are very open in the state. This raises the question of whether the CM, who holds the Home Department, is there or not. The CM said that he wouldn't allow such tragedies when a similar tragedy happened last year in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. But what happened now?" he asked. He said that there is no proper medicine to treat patients who are affected by illicit liquor consumption.

"If we had enough medicines, many lives could have been saved. This was raised by our leader Palaniswami and then the State Medical Department urgently procured medicines," he claimed. AIADMK held a protest in Chennai over the issue and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024