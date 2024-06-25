Left Menu

NCW takes cognizance of 6 women death after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi

The Commission has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar, to look into the matter.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:46 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on the deaths of 6 women after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. The Commission has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar to look into the matter.

According to an official release, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognizance of the case. The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the right to life of the victims.

The States have exclusive power to regulate the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase, and sale of intoxicating liquors. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Tamil Nadu, calling for a detailed report within one week.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, the medical treatment of the victims who are hospitalised, and the status of the disbursement of compensation to the aggrieved families by the state government. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy.

According to the media report carried on June 21, 2024, the victims were being treated in various government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villpuram and JIPMER in Puducherry. Reportedly, the state government has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. (ANI)

