Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board Invests Rs 1,230 Crore in Kogta Financial

In a strategic move, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board has committed Rs 1,230 crore to Kogta Financial, securing a significant minority stake in the non-bank lender. The investment, split between primary and secondary funding, is set to bolster Kogta's growth across various product offerings and regional markets.

Launched in Rajasthan in 1996, Kogta Financial has grown to encompass over 225 branches in 10 states, with a workforce of 5,000 employees. The company manages Rs 4,800 crore in assets, focusing on loans for commercial and passenger vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, and MSMEs.

This financial backing comes as a pivotal step in Kogta's development, particularly since its first institutional investment in 2016, which catalyzed an annual AUM growth of over 40%. 'Our investment in Kogta underscores our commitment to identifying and backing high-growth opportunities in India's vibrant financial services sector,' commented Deepak Dara, Head of India for Ontario Teachers'.

