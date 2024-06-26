Dee Development Engineers Shares Skyrocket by 65% on Strong IPO Debut

Shares of piping solutions provider Dee Development Engineers Ltd on Wednesday shattered expectations, closing with a premium of 65 per cent at Rs 335 against the issue price of Rs 203.

Listed at Rs 325 on the BSE, the stock soared to a day high of Rs 365.70 before settling. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 339 and concluded the trading session at Rs 333.33, surfacing a 64.20 per cent rise. The company's market valuation now stands at a striking Rs 2,313.31 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dee Development Engineers was oversubscribed by 99.56 times, highlighting strong investor sentiment. The Rs 418-crore IPO featured a fresh issue of up to Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 45,82,000 equity shares, priced between Rs 193 and Rs 203 per share.

