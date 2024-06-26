JSW Energy Signs Major PPAs for 1,325 MW Wind and Solar Projects

JSW Energy announced Wednesday the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) through its subsidiaries for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW.

The agreements include 1,025 MW with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), elevating the company's total locked-in capacity to 13.6 GW, according to a company statement.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, stated, "The PPAs collectively account for 36 percent of our pipeline capacity and will enable us to fast-track our growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)