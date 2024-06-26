Left Menu

JSW Energy Signs Major PPAs for 1,325 MW Wind and Solar Projects

JSW Energy has signed power purchase agreements for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW, including 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. These agreements represent 36% of the company's pipeline capacity and support its goal of achieving 20 GW capacity by 2030.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:27 IST
JSW Energy Signs Major PPAs for 1,325 MW Wind and Solar Projects
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy announced Wednesday the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) through its subsidiaries for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW.

The agreements include 1,025 MW with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), elevating the company's total locked-in capacity to 13.6 GW, according to a company statement.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, stated, "The PPAs collectively account for 36 percent of our pipeline capacity and will enable us to fast-track our growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024