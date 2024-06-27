Three killed in road accident in Palnadu District

A tragic road accident occurred early Thursday morning in Andugulapalem, Vinukonda Mandal, Palnadu district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The victims have been identified as Solasa Bala Gangadhara Sharma, his wife, and the car driver.

The accident happened when the Innova vehicle they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree. Five other passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Circle Inspector Sambasivarao confirmed the incident, stating that the bodies of the deceased had been moved to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. Further details on the incident are awaited.

In another incident earlier this week, a 25-year-old man died, and 30 others were injured when a private bus collided with a lorry near Kyasampalli in Kamareddy district, Telangana. The accident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Inspector Raju of Devanpally Police Station reported that the bus hit the lorry from behind, resulting in the fatality and injuries. The injured were taken to Kamareddy General Hospital and Nizamabad Hospital.

The deceased had been identified as Afsar Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)