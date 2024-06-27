Indian Youth Congress protests alleged NEET scam

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in the national capital against the alleged NEET scam and continued paper leaks in various examinations. The protest, which saw hundreds of IYC members gather in Delhi, was a response to the recent controversy surrounding the NEET-UG exam. Allegations of paper leaks and irregularities have led to significant unrest among students and parents.

Youth Congress Chief BV Srinivas said, "Thousands of IYC workers have come out on the streets of Delhi today, becoming the voice of students suffering from the atrocities of paper leak." The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions. The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, with new dates to be announced soon.

The government has replaced the chief of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear petitions related to the issue on July 8. On Wednesday, the Bihar government handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has already taken several accused into custody.

Intensifying its probe into alleged irregularities a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday visited a school in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and interrogated the Oasis school staff including the principal. Two persons were released by CBI after questioning in the NEET paper leak case. These individuals are identified as the principal and staff of the Hazaribagh-based Oasis school who were interrogated at the CCL guest house at Charhi, a town in the Hazaribagh district. The Special CBI Court in Patna has sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case to be placed on CBI remand following a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)