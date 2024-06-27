Left Menu

SEBI Cracks Down on Unregistered Financial Influencers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved new regulations to govern unregistered financial influencers or 'finfluencers.' This decision aims to mitigate risks such as biased or misleading advice. Additionally, SEBI announced various other regulatory updates regarding delisting processes and financial disincentives following technical glitches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:22 IST
SEBI Cracks Down on Unregistered Financial Influencers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken a significant step to rein in unregistered financial influencers, commonly known as 'finfluencers.' On Thursday, the board approved new norms to regulate these individuals.

Concerns have been mounting over the potential dangers posed by unregulated finfluencers, who often operate on a commission-based model and can provide biased or misleading financial advice. SEBI aims to protect investors by bringing these influencers under regulatory oversight.

In addition to this, SEBI has introduced a fixed price mechanism for delisting frequently traded shares and a new delisting framework for Investment and Holding Companies (IHC). Furthermore, the regulator has moved to eliminate financial disincentives for Managing Directors (MD) and Chief Technology Officers (CTO) of exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) in the event of technical glitches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024