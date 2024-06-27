RBI Introduces Rs 250 Billion INR Swap Window for SAARC Countries
The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a new Rs 25,000 crore INR Swap Window with concessions for SAARC countries. Accompanied by a USD and Euro swap arrangement, this framework aims to aid short-term foreign exchange liquidity needs for SAARC nations, valid until 2027.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at bolstering financial cooperation, the Reserve Bank of India unveiled a Rs 25,000 crore INR Swap Window on Thursday, featuring several concessions to support the Indian Rupee for SAARC countries. The central bank also retains a USD and Euro swap window with a $2 billion corpus.
The newly announced SAARC Currency Swap Framework for 2024-27 allows nations to access up to Rs 250 billion to meet their short-term foreign exchange liquidity needs. The facility essentially provides a critical financial backstop for member countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, contingent on bilateral agreements.
Started in 2012, the SAARC Currency Swap Facility was designed to be a temporary line of funding for immediate liquidity or balance of payment crises. With the new framework, the RBI aims to strengthen financial stability within the region, ensuring smoother economic coordination and support until 2027.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian IT Worker Jailed for Unauthorized Access Leading to Massive Financial Loss
Controversial Defeat: India Loses to Qatar in World Cup Qualifier
Indian stocks trade firm ahead of May inflation data release
World Bank raises GDP projection, says India to keep its fastest-growing economy tag
"We're going to come hard...": USA's Aaron ahead of T20 WC clash against India