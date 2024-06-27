RBI Introduces Rs 250 Billion INR Swap Window for SAARC Countries

In a significant move aimed at bolstering financial cooperation, the Reserve Bank of India unveiled a Rs 25,000 crore INR Swap Window on Thursday, featuring several concessions to support the Indian Rupee for SAARC countries. The central bank also retains a USD and Euro swap window with a $2 billion corpus.

The newly announced SAARC Currency Swap Framework for 2024-27 allows nations to access up to Rs 250 billion to meet their short-term foreign exchange liquidity needs. The facility essentially provides a critical financial backstop for member countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, contingent on bilateral agreements.

Started in 2012, the SAARC Currency Swap Facility was designed to be a temporary line of funding for immediate liquidity or balance of payment crises. With the new framework, the RBI aims to strengthen financial stability within the region, ensuring smoother economic coordination and support until 2027.

