Left Menu

Lavish Seizures in Rs 975 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Bust

The Enforcement Directorate seized high-end cars, luxury watches, and froze over 140 bank accounts after raiding Mandhana Industries Ltd. in connection with a Rs 975 crore bank loan fraud case. Promoters allegedly diverted loan funds through fraudulent transactions and circular trading, causing significant bank losses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:08 IST
Lavish Seizures in Rs 975 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Bust
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's recent raid has unveiled a web of luxury and deceit involving Mandhana Industries Ltd. High-end cars like Mercedes Benz and Lexus, along with luxury watches and over 140 bank accounts, were seized in connection with a Rs 975 crore bank loan fraud and money laundering case.

According to the federal agency's statement, the operation targeted Mandhana Industries Limited, now rebranded as GB Global Ltd., and its key promoters. The investigation stems from a CBI FIR, alleging that the company's directors orchestrated a massive financial scam, defrauding a consortium of banks, including the Bank of Baroda, by diverting loan funds through fraudulent transactions.

Detailed searches exposed crucial and incriminating documents, revealing the extent of the criminal conspiracy. Over 140 bank accounts and five lockers were frozen, and shares and securities worth Rs 5 crore were seized. Prominent cars and high-end watches were also confiscated as evidence of the lavish lifestyle funded by the alleged fraudulent activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024