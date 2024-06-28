Left Menu

Assam CM offer prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his wife, visited and offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya on Friday after the doors of the temple atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati reopened after four days of Ambubachi Mela celebrations.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:28 IST
Assam CM offer prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied by his wife, visited the temple atop Nilachal Hill and offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya on Friday after the doors of the historic temple reopened following four days of Ambubachi Mela celebrations. The chief minister was seen offering prayers to the goddess with full rituals. The Kamakhya temple, located at a distance of 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons afterwards, Sarma said, "After the completion of Ambubachi Mela, I came to the temple of Ma Kamakhya today. I bowed down to her and prayed for the peace in the world, India and Assam." The main portal of the historic Kamakhya Temple reopened on Wednesday following the Nivritti performed by the priests of the temple on the last day of the Ambubachi Mela.

The annual Ambubachi Mela began on June 22 and after Pravritti, the main door of the temple was closed until Nivritti. The head priest of Kamakhya Temple, Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, said that last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela.

Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus, as per the government of Assam website. Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya. Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul.

Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024