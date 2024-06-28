Assam CM offer prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied by his wife, visited the temple atop Nilachal Hill and offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya on Friday after the doors of the historic temple reopened following four days of Ambubachi Mela celebrations. The chief minister was seen offering prayers to the goddess with full rituals. The Kamakhya temple, located at a distance of 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons afterwards, Sarma said, "After the completion of Ambubachi Mela, I came to the temple of Ma Kamakhya today. I bowed down to her and prayed for the peace in the world, India and Assam." The main portal of the historic Kamakhya Temple reopened on Wednesday following the Nivritti performed by the priests of the temple on the last day of the Ambubachi Mela.

The annual Ambubachi Mela began on June 22 and after Pravritti, the main door of the temple was closed until Nivritti. The head priest of Kamakhya Temple, Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, said that last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela.

Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus, as per the government of Assam website. Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya. Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul.

Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

